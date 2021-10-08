Eater San Diego: Glitzy Mexican Bistro Heading to the Gaslamp

An upscale, Beverly Hills-based Mexican bistro and bar is heading into downtown San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter. Eater San Diego shares details on that, plus other top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Mama Por Dios Bringing Fancy Mexican Food to San Diego

In San Diego, there’s always room for more Mexican food. An upscale restaurant and bar with a location in Beverly Hills is expanding to the Gaslamp Quarter, bringing a glitzy vibe to the cuisine locals know and love. Scheduled to open next year in a long-vacant space at the corner of Fourth and Island avenues, Mama Por Dios serves everything from wagyu steaks to Puerto Nuevo-style lobster in an over-the-top, neon-lit, ultra-decorated setting. Seriously, look at this place.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Hottest Restaurants in San Diego, October Edition

The latest installment of Eater's list of San Diego restaurants to check out right now include Silverlake Ramen, an LA-transplant specializing in tonkotsu ramen with a location in Fashion Valley and another coming soon to Westfield UTC.

Convoy Street Adds Another Cantonese Restaurant Contender

Chinese restaurant Eastern Dynasty recently opened in Kearny Mesa’s Convoy District, offering commendable Cantonese cuisine. The eatery’s extensive menu featuring an extensive menu that includes roast duck and crispy-skinned pork, as well as whole steamed fish and lobster with ginger and scallions.

New to San Diego's Little Italy neighbor is Wolfie's Carousel Bar, a restaurant with a unique centerpiece: a carousel bar that slowly rotates.

All-in-One Market, Café, and Bar Opens in Encinitas

Mrkt Space is North County's new gathering spot, spanning a gourmet market and an all-day café and restaurant with a menu that ranges from breakfast toasts to Italian flatbreads and charcuterie boards. Look for more locations to pop-up in La Jolla and Rancho Santa Fe.

18 San Diego Brunches Worth Getting Up For

Weekends are made for brunching and it's one of San Diego's favorite traditions. Eater's frequently-updated brunch map highlights a range of local spots, whether you're searching for avocado toast and eggs Benedict or the perfect Bloody Mary.

Get the latest San Diego lifestyle stories from NBC 7's The Scene by signing up for our newsletter here; just enter your email and click the box next to The Scene.

Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.