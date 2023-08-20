Downed trees, flooding, power outages: Hilary brings damage to San Diego County

Hilary was downgraded to a tropical storm just before making landfall in Baja California, Mexico Sunday and was still on track to reach San Diego County with powerful winds and unusual summer rainfall that had the potential to cause widespread damage across the region.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for San Diego County with tropical storm-force winds possible until Monday morning. The warning means that the storm could threaten life and property, prompting San Diego County officials and residents were preparing for the worst extremes.

In anticipation of Hilary's arrival, the city of San Diego declared a local state of emergency to secure funds for any potential damage.

San Diego began to see the effects of Hilary's outer bands early Sunday but the brunt of the storm was expected Sunday evening and overnight into Monday.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Here's how Hilary has left damage across San Diego, so far.

Power Outages

More than 5,300 customers were without power across San Diego County as of 4 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego Gas & Electric's weather map, but it was unclear if any of those were due to weather.

The communities affected include La Mesa, Carlsbad, and the Otay Mesa and Torrey Pines areas.

About 2,700 people were without power in the Torrey Pines area and another 2,324 were without power in La Mesa. There were 204 customers without power in Carlsbad.

SDG&E Outage map Thousands of customers in San Diego are without power as tropical storm Hilary moves in. Aug. 20, 2023.

SDG&E was working to determine the cause and estimated restoration time.

The outages were unplanned and the utility company asks people to check the outage map for the latest updates and "continue to be prepared for any weather impacts that might come our way."

Flooding

A flash flood warning was issued for central San Diego County until 4 p.m. The National Weather Service said the radar showed heavy rain falling at a rate of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour.

The areas affected include Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, Mount Laguna, Hwy S1 Between Lake Cuyamaca And Mount Laguna, Lake Cuyamaca, Hwy 79 Between Julian and Lake Cuyamaca, Descanso, Pine Valley, Hwy S2 Between Shelter Valley And Agua Caliente, Boulder Creek and Guatay.

Residents were advised to stay off the roads when possible. Those who must drive should always avoid flooded roadways and turn around to avoid drowning. A spokesperson for the NWS said drowning was the most common death amid tropical storms.

In anticipation of possible flooding, the city of San Diego closed the following roadways:

Camino De La Reina at Camino De La Siesta (westbound)

Camino De La Reina west of Avenida Del Rio (eastbound)

San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount and Caminito Yucatan (east/west)

Qualcomm Way and Rio San Diego (southbound)

Mission Center Rd between Hazard Center Dr & Camino De La Reina (northbound)

Ward Rd at Camino Del Rio N (southbound)

Camino Del Este between Station Village Dr & Camino De La Reina (both)

Hazard Center Dr below SR 163

The county was also closing roadways and giving real-time updates on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Get updates here.

Downed Trees

NBC 7 San Diego/Reporter Joe Little A downed tree lies on the ground in Wynola between Santa Ysabel and Julian, as Tropical Storm Hilary moves into San Diego County, Aug. 20, 2023.

Trees and tree branches were collapsing along state Route 78 toward Julian. NBC 7's Joe Little counted four trees limbs or trees down on his way to the mountain town, which was experiencing heavy rainfall around noon and was under a flash flood watch.

One collapse near Santa Ysabel landed on some power lines and knocked out power to a real estate company nearby.

Mudslides

A mudslide closed all lanes of Interstate 8 at In-Ko-Pah on Sunday afternoon, according to CalTrans. It was not clear when the roadway would reopen.

Mud was also blocking a portion of SR-78 near Banning Drive, according to CHP communications. Drivers were also reporting boulders in the roadway from San Filipe to Yaqui Pass.

This story will be updated with the latest storm damage information. Check back for the latest details.