14 people rescued from Mission Valley riverbed

San Diego firefighters and lifeguards rescued more than a dozen people from the riverbed near the Morena Boulevard Bridge in Mission Valley on Sunday night, officials said.

Crews responded to a call about up to 20 people stuck in the river, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. A smaller response was first dispatched to confirm the information before the department upgraded to a full water rescue.

When multiple swift water rescue teams arrived to the scene, they found 14 people on an island of the river and got them out individually, SDFD Deputy Chief of Operations Dan Eddy said. Two of the 14 people were evaluated for injuries.

"Tonight, we might be back here again as the rivers rise up," Eddy said. "It could mean that there are more people individually higher up the river too, as it goes, but we are here all night. We have 10 river rescue teams set up."

He also said Office of Emergency Services teams are available to help.

The fire department posted on X, a platform formerly known as Twitter, around 9 p.m. that crews were still looking for more people who may need help.

NBC 7's Kelvin Henry contributed to this report.