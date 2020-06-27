Donation Drive Held for La Mesa Sporting Goods Store

Local families stepped up Saturday to help restock the shelves of a La Mesa sporting goods store.

La Mesa little league held a donation drive for the La Mesa Play It Again Sports. The store was hit hard during the rioting and looting last month. Community members showed up with sports equipment - both new and old.

"We're just one of the drives that are being done. I have seen a lot of them throughout the week that are being done to support them. That shows their reputation in the community, pay it forward if you can," said Amber Welch, a fundraiser sponsor.

Along with the donations, Welch's real estate company donated two deep-sea fishing trips which will be raffled off.

All of the proceeds going to Play It Again Sports in La Mesa.