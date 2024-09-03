Disabled veterans come to San Diego for National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

Last week, more than 100 disabled veterans from across the country came to San Diego to participate in the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic.

The clinic offers a variety of adaptive sports and recreational activities to all types of veterans, from those who are just recovering from their injuries to veteran athletes.

The VA Summer Sports Clinic is a unique chance for disabled veterans to bond and learn about new adaptive sports.

"U.S. Army, of course, 82nd Airborne Division. I got hurt while jumping, and I shattered my L1, L2 vertebrae, which left me paralyzed on impact," adaptive athlete Cece Mazyck told NBC 7's Lindsay Hood.

Mazyck grew up playing sports in South Carolina. After her injury, she continued.

"I went to the 2012 Paralympic games, throwing the javelin," Mazyck.

"I did not medal there. I did not, but I went on to the world championships right after that, and I did receive a bronze medal in the javelin," Mazyck said.

For her, the camp is about building relationships.

"So now I just motivate others to let them know that this is not the end of your life, you know? And your life truly begins at the end of your comfort zone." Mazyck said.

Adaptive Training Academy Coach Tom Miazga flew in from Milwaukee to volunteer his time.

"We're teaching all these veterans how to work through fundamental movements that may impact their daily life," Miazga said.

Miazga, a former Paralympic swimmer, was born with cerebral palsy. He swam in the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games.

"I started swimming when I was in second grade. The weightlessness of the water made my disability feel almost irrelevant," Miazga said.

But veterans don’t need to be Olympians to attend — just motivated. Robert Goo, a Navy veteran from New York, had some work to do before the clinic.

"My coach approached me and said that I'd be a good candidate for the summer clinic, the national clinic for the veterans, and I was over 300 pounds," Goo said.

"So he said, the only thing is, though, you'd have to be, can you try to get under 300? So I started going to the nutritionist at the VA hospital and I started exercising. I swim every day," Goo said.

In the end, the veterans will take home new memories and new skills to help them continue moving forward.