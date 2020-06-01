Demonstrators Gather in Balboa Park for 2nd Day of Protest

Over 150 people gathered for a demonstration in Balboa Park on Monday for the seventh day of nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

#Happeningnow Peaceful protest in Balboa Park nearly 200 people We’re live #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/8PnYhj8RUr — Dave Summers (@DaveSummersNBC7) June 1, 2020

The San Diego Police Department tweeted that the protest was peaceful just before 3 p.m. Officers were "facilitating this protest to ensure everyone remains safe."

Approximately 150 people protesting peacefully through Balboa Park right now. We are facilitating this protest to ensure everyone remains safe. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) June 1, 2020

Earlier, CalTrans San Diego announced the southbound Interstate 5 off-ramps at Front Street and 10th Avenue are closed due to demonstrations in the downtown area. The terminus of westbound State Route 94 leading into downtown is also closed, Caltrans said.

Also closed are the westbound Coronado Bridge and the southbound State Route 163 off-ramp for Park Boulevard.

The SB I-5 off-ramps at Front St and 10th Ave are closed due to demonstrations. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) June 1, 2020

The demonstration was the second in downtown San Diego in two days and the third in San Diego County since George Floyd's death exactly a week ago. Protesters gathered to express outrage over the black man's death in the custody of a white police officer while three other officers were present. Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was charged with 3rd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter but the other officers have not been charged.

Sunday's demonstration in downtown San Diego drew a crowd of hundreds at first and about 1,000 people by the end of the day. The group remained peaceful for the majority of the day, carrying "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe" signs and echoing chants of "No Justice, No Peace" and others.

The tone shifted around 3 p.m., when a few members of the crowd began to hurl water bottles and rocks at a line of armored police officers blocking the Broadway. Officers declared an "unlawful assembly order" and unleashed tear gas, pepper balls and flashbangs at those that refused to disperse.

As the evening progressed, some of the demonstrators turned to violence, smashing in windows of businesses in the area surrounding Horton Plaza and looting stores like a CVS Pharmacy.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer acknowledged on Monday that the majority of the group remained peaceful.

"95% of the demonstrators were peaceful last night in San Diego. The very small percentage of those who engaged in violence, they are doing a huge disservice to those that are out there peacefully demonstrating," Faulconer said.

SDPD said by the end of the night, 97 people were arrested on charges from failure to disperse, burglary, assaulting officers and vandalism. About a quarter of them were not from the San Diego area, Chief David Nisleit said at a Monday press briefing.

"There are people that will come to this town with the sole goal of anarchy. And that’s destruction, that’s damage, it’s violence toward people it’s violence toward law enforcement, and it’s just a full disregard for everything else," Nisleit said. "They don’t care about looting, they don’t care about setting things on fire. In fact, that’s their goal."

This isn’t our first rodeo, and we are doing our very, very best and that’s our commitment."

A group of local community members condemned the actions of the police department at Sunday's protest arguing that the department agitated the crowd with a military-like presence which could have led to more unrest.

San Diego Mayor Faulconer and Police Chief David Nisleit were scheduled to address the arrests Monday afternoon.