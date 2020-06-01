Local Leaders to Address San Diego Protest After 100+ Arrested

You are watching a live feed of NBC 7 News Midday in the player above

The mayor of San Diego and local leaders of the black community are scheduled to hold separate press conferences Monday to address arrests, looting and other events that occurred on the streets of San Diego during a large protest in support of George Floyd, a black man that died in Minneapolis police custody exactly one week ago.

NBC 7 will livestream both press conferences back-to-back on air and at the top of this page at about 11:30 a.m., starting with San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and followed by a press conference with former mayoral candidate Tasha Williamson, Deputy Public Defender Genevieve Jones-Wright and San Diego County Democratic Party Chairman Will Rodriguez-Kennedy.

The demonstration started at 10 a.m. Sunday and remained mostly peaceful as hundreds of protestors marched along Broadway between the Hall of Justice and San Diego Police Headquarters, at one point blocking traffic on Interstate 5 near downtown. But by the late afternoon, the San Diego Police Department said some people were hurling water bottles and rocks at armored officers, prompting SDPD to issue an "unlawful assembly order" and officers to launch tear gas, pepper balls and flashbangs to disperse what remained of the crowd.

Hundreds more demonstrators gathered as nightfall approached. The march made its way to the County Administration Building by 7 p.m. for a vigil in remembrance of Floyd, who died in handcuffs while gasping for breath underneath the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer. Officer Derek Chauvin was charged with murder, but protesters are demanding the three other officers at the scene be prosecuted. All four were fired.

While the majority of about 1,000 people gathered remained peaceful, a portion returned to the streets of downtown San Diego and began breaking the windows to businesses. Looting was reported at 7-Eleven, a CVS Pharmacy and other shops downtown.

Police arrested more than 100 people and booked them into jail on "charges from failure to disperse, burglary, assaulting officers and vandalism," SDPD tweeted.

No protests were planned in San Diego County on Monday but an impromptu-demonstration was not out of the question following a week of protests across the country in response to Floyd's death and years of police killings of black people.