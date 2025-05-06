City departments weigh in on impact of proposed budget cuts, alternatives

Money is what matters at city hall on Monday, as councilmembers will hear from various city departments about the impact of proposed spending cuts, and possible alternatives to avoid them.

“I think it still has a lot of work that needs to be done,” said Councilmember Henry Foster. “We just got to spend the time, roll our sleeves up and do the good work.”

The city of San Diego's $258 million deficit is under the microscope at city hall this week. As councilmembers contend with what priorities should take precedent, Foster, serving as the chair of the Budget Review Committee, said the city charter is his North Star.

“When you talk about the core services, I think it talks about public safety," Foster said. "I think it talks about our parks & rec system. It talks about our library system. It talks about infrastructure.”

In his first swing at the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, Mayor Todd Gloria suggested closing all libraries two days a week and shaving recreation center hours.

“I think probably the most troubling for me are some of the across-the-board cuts,” Foster said.

The mayor on Monday, meanwhile, was touting $13 million in savings over five years by consolidating leased city office spaces.

“While we can't solve and cater to every interest that's out there, we are going to make sure that this budget keeps you safe, fixes our roads, addresses homelessness and builds more housing,” said Gloria at a news conference in the morning. “We need to seek every opportunity we can to save taxpayer dollars. This is fiscally responsible.”

The city's Independent Budget Analyst Charles Modica expects cuts will impact both internal city services and public-facing programs.

“But the city as an entity exists to provide service for the public and for city residents," Modica said. "So to that extent, being able to hear from folks about what is most critical to them, it absolutely is important."

Balancing the budget, by the mayor's calculations, requires tens of millions of dollars in new revenue, including from some controversial streams, like the trash fee.

“Folks don't like being told that the amount of money that the city is collecting is insufficient for the city to perform the service it performs, but, that is, frankly, the case,” Modica said.

The public has the opportunity to chime in Monday night at 6 p.m. at city hall, and at town halls across the City of San Diego over the coming weeks,