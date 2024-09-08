Wildfires

Crews battling brush fire at Camp Pendleton, smoke visible throughout North County

The Roblar fire is burning in the Zulu Impact Area of Camp Pendleton

By NBC 7 Staff

Fire crews are working to put out a wildfire that broke out around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton near Case Springs Road.

The wildfire, named Roblar fire, stands are 500 acres and 0% containment, creating visible smoke across North County, but according to Camp Pendleton, there is no current threat to personnel or structures.

The North County Fire Protection District has issued an advisory but reiterated there is no threat to the district at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

