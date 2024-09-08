Crews battling brush fire at Camp Pendleton, smoke visible throughout North County

Fire crews are working to put out a wildfire that broke out around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton near Case Springs Road.

The wildfire, named Roblar fire, stands are 500 acres and 0% containment, creating visible smoke across North County, but according to Camp Pendleton, there is no current threat to personnel or structures.

****SMOKE ADVISORY****



There is currently a vegetation fire within the Zulu Impact Area on Camp Pendleton.



Smoke may be visible, but there is currently no threat to personnel or structures. pic.twitter.com/N2sdsqrZB7 — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) September 7, 2024

The North County Fire Protection District has issued an advisory but reiterated there is no threat to the district at this time.

***SMOKE ADVISORY*** @MCIWPendletonCA has a fire on their base in the Zulu Impact Area. Smoke may be visible, but there is no fire threat to our district. pic.twitter.com/S3jVXrEXDQ — North County Fire Protection District (@NorthCountyFire) September 7, 2024

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.