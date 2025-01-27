Traffic Alert

Crashes create traffic jams on I-15, I-8 during rainy morning commute

By Christina Bravo

Crashes during San Diego's first rainy workday of the year were creating traffic jams during the morning commute.

A big-rig crash around 3:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near I-8 was creating back-up through 6:30 a.m. Two lanes were blocked for hours, prompting a SigAlert.

A SigAlert was also issued for westbound I-8 near state Route 67 for multiple crashes.

A crash on northbound I-15 near SR-78 was also causing delays during the morning commute, though no SigAlert had been issued just before 7 a.m.

The cause of the crashes were not known but many occurred during San Diego's first storm of the year, which was creating slick roads.

