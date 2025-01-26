Wet weather may have contributed to 4-car pileup on I-8 near SDSU

Four vehicles were damaged in a collision that caused multiple injuries and disrupted traffic.

The accident occurred around 8:35 a.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 8 near San Diego State University, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said two vehicles went into a ditch, while two others went off the roadway.

Some people were injured but the extent of their injuries was unclear, CHP reported.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Wet road conditions could have been a factor in the accident.