Wet weather may have contributed to 4-car pileup on I-8 near SDSU

Two vehicles went into a ditch, while two others went off the roadway, according to the CHP

By City News Service

Four vehicles were damaged in a collision that caused multiple injuries and disrupted traffic.

The accident occurred around 8:35 a.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 8 near San Diego State University, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said two vehicles went into a ditch, while two others went off the roadway.

Some people were injured but the extent of their injuries was unclear, CHP reported.

Wet road conditions could have been a factor in the accident.

