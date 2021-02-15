COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Available This Week Through San Diego Fire-Rescue

While the county may be in short supply of vaccinations this week, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department has appointments available they want the public to know about.

"COVID-19 vaccines available!" the department shared on their Facebook page.

First responders like firefighters and Emergency Medical Technicians have been aiding in administering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible patients.

SDFD spokesperson Monica Munoz said the department has extra doses available for those 65 and older, with verification, who schedule an appointment for Tuesday through Thursday via their portal.

Appointments are available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the SDFD vaccination site located at the Balboa Municipal Gym within Balboa Park (2111 Pan American Plaza) or at the Malcolm X Library at 5148 Market Street (Thursday only).

Vaccine hesitancy in the Black and brown community is giving many of those in the most vulnerable populations pause before signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine. Physicians Jubril Oyeyemi and David Hayes-Bautista discuss how to combat vaccine fear in those communities.

Appointments at other San Diego County locations have been affected by a delayed shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine. Downtown San Diego's vaccination super station was forced to close Sunday through Tuesday due to the shortfall. Other super station locations have enough supply to get them through at least Monday, the county said. It was unclear what led to the shipment delay.