Cal Fire Traveling to Rural Communities to Offer COVID-19 Vaccines

In an effort to ensure all eligible San Diego County residents have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, Cal Fire is setting up clinics in rural areas beginning Tuesday.
Cal Fire announced that under its Operation Collaboration effort, two dozen fire and EMS agencies will visit Julian, Jamul and Ramona this week to administer the novel vaccines. The initiative comes under the guidance of the San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency, according to Cal Fire.
COVID-19 Vaccine
More on the novel vaccination.
The agency’s schedule for this week will be as followed:
- Feb. 2 – Julian San Diego County Library
- Feb. 3 -- Julian San Diego County Library
- Feb. 4 – Jamul Intermediate School
- Feb. 5 – Jamul Intermediate School
- Feb. 6 – Ramona High School
- Feb. 7 – Ramona High School
Health care workers and individuals ages 65 or older in the rural communities will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Appointments will be available one to two days before the scheduled date.
Residents interested in receiving the vaccine by Cal Fire can begin their process by clicking here.