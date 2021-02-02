Cal Fire Traveling to Rural Communities to Offer COVID-19 Vaccines

In an effort to ensure all eligible San Diego County residents have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, Cal Fire is setting up clinics in rural areas beginning Tuesday.

Cal Fire announced that under its Operation Collaboration effort, two dozen fire and EMS agencies will visit Julian, Jamul and Ramona this week to administer the novel vaccines. The initiative comes under the guidance of the San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency, according to Cal Fire.

The agency’s schedule for this week will be as followed:

Feb. 2 – Julian San Diego County Library

Feb. 3 -- Julian San Diego County Library

Feb. 4 – Jamul Intermediate School

Feb. 5 – Jamul Intermediate School

Feb. 6 – Ramona High School

Feb. 7 – Ramona High School

Health care workers and individuals ages 65 or older in the rural communities will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Appointments will be available one to two days before the scheduled date.

Residents interested in receiving the vaccine by Cal Fire can begin their process by clicking here.