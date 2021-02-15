Covid-19 Vaccine

Delayed Shipment of COVID-19 Vaccine to Arrive in San Diego This Week; Downtown Site Remains Closed Due to Shortage

The shortfall forced downtown San Diego's vaccination super station to shut down from Sunday through Tuesday

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A COVID-19 vaccine shipment that was delayed and ultimately pushed back appointments in San Diego is slated to arrive this week as the city’s first vaccination super station remains closed due to the shortfall.

Downtown San Diego’s vaccination super station has been closed since Sunday because of the oversight. The county made the announcement Friday that doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were not delivered to the region as planned, causing the city to delay and pause appointments that were already confirmed.

“The pause will affect the region’s largest vaccination site, the UC San Diego Health Petco Park Super Station, with no vaccinations taking place on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday,” a statement released Friday by the county said. “Petco appointments will be automatically rescheduled through UCSD MyChart.”

County leaders added that the South County Super Station and East County Super Station both have enough supplies to “get it through Monday.” It is unclear why the shipment was pushed back.

Frustrations over securing what seems like an elusive appointment for the vaccine have troubled eligible residents. Online slots for the vaccination have typically been filled quickly, leaving some locals waiting for the shot, and Friday’s delay further adds to their frustrations.

The county said in a statement last week that priority would be given to those who were due for their second dose of the vaccine.

