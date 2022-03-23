County Ending Vaccination Mandate for New Hires and Won't Make Unvaccinated Employees Test for COVID

Starting April 4, San Diego County will no longer make unvaccinated employees test regularly for COVID-19 and will stop requiring new non-health care hires to be vaccinated.

Declining cases, hospitalizations and deaths are part of the reason for the county's change in stance, according to a letter sent to county employees.

The county says it's also seeing positive trends in wastewater testing, a tool that helped health officials anticipate the delta and omicron variant surges.

"The numbers for metrics are trending in the right direction, and we are in a much better place than we've been in many months," Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer, said in the letter. "We'll continue to closely monitor virus activity in the region and take steps as needed to protect the public and our workforce."

The county implemented its vaccine requirement for employees last August, and in October voted 3-2 in favor of requiring vaccination for new hires.