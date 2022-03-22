Anthony Ray Selected As Interim Sheriff of San Diego County

The Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously chose Anthony Ray to serve as the interim sheriff of San Diego County.

Ray, an assistant county sheriff who oversees courts and human resources, will fill the role previously held by Bill Gore, who stepped down last month after serving a dozen years in the position.

Ray will serve until the winner of the November election takes over. The 74-year-old Gore announced last summer that he would not seek re-election this year.

The board made its decision after an hour-long forum that included asking candidates questions and hearing from the public. Supervisors chose Ray over two fellow county law enforcement veterans, Michael Barletta and Edwin Brock. Audience members applauded after the announcement.

Nathan Fletcher, board chairman, said he and his colleagues "selected an interim sheriff who has demonstrated a commitment to reducing violent crime, improving the conditions in our jails, and embracing law enforcement best practices, along with a commitment to racial justice."

Officially seeking the post so far in the run-up to November's election are Undersheriff Kelly Martinez, former sheriff's Commander David Myers, Assistant San Diego City Attorney John Hemmerling and sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Newsom.