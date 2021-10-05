San Diego County Approves Vaccine Mandate for New Hires

In a 3 to 2 vote Tuesday, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a vaccine mandate for new hires.

The mandate adds a layer to the county's existing vaccine guidance for employees.

In August, the county required employees to either be fully vaccinated or take weekly COVID-19 tests. The mandate only applies to new hires, according to Supervisor Joel Anderson, who dissented alongside Supervisor Jim Desmond.

"The County has provided current staff the ability to opt-out of COVID-19 vaccination through weekly testing and masking requirements and new hires should have the same choice and rights afforded to our current workers. My worry is that we will lose out on qualified, talented people due to their personal rights being violated," Anderson said in a statement.

It is unclear when the county's mandate for new hires takes effect.