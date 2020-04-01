Costco to Limit 2 Shoppers Per Membership

Starting Friday, Costco will allow no more than two people to enter their warehouse with each membership card, it announced on their website Wednesday.

This is a temporary change, Costco said it will be for the safety of customers and the safety of their employees and other members.

Costco is making temporary adjustments to its operations. Effective Friday, April 3, Costco will allow no more than two... Posted by Costco on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Costco also updated their hours for members ages 60 or older, and for those with physical impairments. Every Tuesday through Thursday the warehouse and their pharmacies will open from 8 to 9 a.m. just for those members.

Costco updated their daily weekday closing hours at 6:30 p.m. Their gas stations will open at 7:30 a.m. daily and close at 7 p.m. weekdays and 6:30 p.m. on weekends.

As a reminder Costco has also implemented return restrictions on the following items:

Toilet paper

Bottled water

Sanitizing wipes

Paper towels

Rice

Disinfecting spray

