Climate change threatens the survival of California's iconic piers, including San Diego's

As the year comes to an end, we are reminded of the destruction caused to California’s piers battered by brutal storms since January.

The Ocean Beach Pier has remained closed since October 2023 with hope that it can be redesigned and rebuilt.

A San Diego lifeguard maneuvered high, rough waves off the Ocean Beach pier on Sunday morning, following an emergency call. It's another example of the growing intensity of climate changes along the San Diego coastline. Winter storms and high surf shut down the pier just off Newport Avenue. It is one of California’s eighteen public piers damaged, destroyed, or that remained closed in 2024.

“We are sticking something out into the largest ocean in the world, expecting it to stand up against huge waves," said geologist Patrick Abbott. He is an expert on the erosion of California’s coast caused by increasing atmospheric rivers, storms, earthquakes and flooding. Ocean Beach is especially sensitive to climate changes.

The iconic Christmas tree near the pier has continued to lean over and weaken as the sand holding its roots disintegrates.

“As the ocean comes up farther. (The) tree is pulling up ever saltier water into its system. We’re fighting, shall we say, a greater amount of energy in the ocean. That means we have to build stronger piers to stand up to them, and even those will last for a relatively short time," Abbott said.

The OB Pier first opened on July 2, 1966.

There is hope as the City of San Diego continues the process to reimagine the pier. It will build the pier back stronger and with more community purpose. There is $8.4 million dollars in state funding designated for the project that could build the structure stronger and with more community purpose. The City will pursue other state and federal grants. But, construction might not be completed for another four years.

It remains precariously positioned with the threat that it may not survive. It's the same threat also facing piers up California's coast, from Los Angeles to Santa Cruz.

“I think it’s an important piece of California culture that we’re losing if we don’t rebuild it," said Drew Kiel. He and his girlfriend brought his mother to the beach for one last look, Sunday, before she returned home to Utah.

He said, “I think it’s a cultural touchstone for people here. It’s awesome. People who come here to fish and get food for their families. It’s (also) awesome for the tourists.”

Kiel's mother, Jenn, agreed.

“Especially if you’re not a surfer or swimmer, you’re stuck on shore ... well, on the pier you can walk all the way out …you can see it up close and feel more of its energy," she said.

Nature’s energy could prove too much for its own good.