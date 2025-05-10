Oceanside police use drone to find suspected burglar above ceiling of business

Police used a remote-controlled camera Friday to find a suspected burglar holed up inside a crawlspace at an Oceanside business.

Patrol personnel arriving at the business in the 1900 block of Mission Avenue in response to a burglary alarm about 3:15 a.m. Friday spotted the suspect inside the premises, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

When officers did not immediately find the intruder while searching the building with help from a sheriff's service-dog unit, they came to believe that he had hidden above the ceiling, OPD Lt. Michael Provence said. Using a drone, they eventually found him there, according to police.

"The suspect appeared to be feigning sleep and nearly fell through the ceiling while attempting to remain concealed," Provence said. "Officers were able to safely remove him from the ceiling without incident."

The suspect, 36-year-old Karlos Jordon of Oceanside, was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of burglary and an outstanding warrant.

"Investigators believe the suspect may be connected to additional burglaries in the area," the lieutenant said.