200+ Animals Find Homes in One Day in San Diego During ‘Clear the Shelters'

Dog’s tails wagged uncontrollably, kittens playfully stuck their paws through cage openings and guinea pigs curiously emerged from their plastic domes while people excitedly rushed to cages to meet their new furry friends.

Clear the Shelters is a month-long initiative, but here in San Diego, it culminates in one day. It’s the day that the San Diego Humane Society waives all adoption fees for all pets at their locations throughout the county.

This year, the main adoption event for Clear the Shelters returned on Saturday, Aug. 27. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 visited the San Diego Humane Society’s Gaines Street location.

By the event’s start time at 10 a.m., a line had already formed of people waiting to meet some of the hundreds of dogs, cats, rabbits and more hoping to find their forever homes.

James Fotis was first in line. He was determined to not leave without a dog by his side. Once he went through the check-in process, he was able to visit with the excited canines and pick his new partner, Minny. Minny is just one of the more than 200 animals who were adopted from San Diego Humane Society locations on Saturday.

The Clear the Shelter's main event helped 212 animals find their homes on Saturday alone.

The 'Tail' of Two Huskies

One of the most emotional moments of the day came when two huskies were walked out of the shelter, side-by-side, by their new owner, Michelle.

The huskies, Misha and Max, are 2-year-old siblings who were brought to the shelter in May by their previous owner. It only took a moment of looking at the pair to see that they share a special bond -- so special that the only way they were going home from the animal shelter was as a duo.

According to the San Diego Humane Society, Max has permanent damage to his eyesight from a venomous snake bite when he was younger. Since then, he has been largely unable to see, relying on Misha to help him get around and live life to the fullest.

Their new owner, Michelle, fell in love with them instantly. She decided to adopt the two 100-lb. fluffy giants, even though she had only ever owned small dogs before. As Michelle, Misha and Max walked away from the adoption event, watery eyes became prevalent among those at the shelter who had come to love the huskies, and were overjoyed to see them going home together.

Kitten-Mania

As for the felines at the adoption event, what started as a morning full of nearly two-dozen meowing, playful kittens, ended with a wall of empty cages and signs that read, “I’ve been adopted!”

There were more than 20 kittens at the beginning of the event. Some were rambunctious, playing peek-a-boo with other kittens and clawing their way up climbing toys, while others slept peacefully through it all.

By the afternoon, a volunteer told NBC 7 that all adoptable kittens had been scooped up by families which, they say, is not unusual when pets are as cute as they were. At one point, volunteers even decided to bring out cats that were not yet ready to go home, but would be soon, for people to see.

How Much Does it Usually Cost to Adopt a Pet?

For perspective, the usual cost of adopting a cat from the San Diego Humane Society is $65, while kittens have a loftier price tag of $130. Kittens are not as expensive as puppies, which typically cost $200 and dogs are $100. For dogs and cats older than 7-years-old, the total drops down to $30, according to the San Diego Humane Society website.

If you were not able to make it to the Clear the Shelters event on Saturday, it’s not too late to find your fur-ever friend at a discounted rate! The nationwide campaign lasts through Wednesday, Aug. 31. When it comes to adopting from the San Diego Humane Society, fees will be $20 for dogs, cats and kittens as well as $5 for small pets for the next few days.

Click here to find participating shelters near you and ways you can help.