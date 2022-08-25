Clear the Shelters: Participating San Diego County Locations Waiving Adoption Fees on Saturday

What to Know Several animal shelters in San Diego County are participating in the monthlong effort.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is waiving its adoption fees at all of its campuses.

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 will be at SDHS' San Diego location for the big event!

Everyone, put your paws together for a tail-wagging good time – Clear the Shelters’ main adoption event is returning to San Diego County on Saturday!

Hundreds of animals have already been adopted in the region since the campaign began on Aug. 1 and those good times will continue to roll through the end of the month. On Saturday, however, pet adoption fees will be waived at participating shelters to further inspire households to welcome home a pet in need.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As part of NBCUniversal’s annual nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign, several animal shelters in San Diego County are participating in the effort to help numerous dogs, cats, rodents and farm animals into loving homes.

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 will be at the San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego campus on Saturday for the event. In honor of the campaign, the San Diego Humane Society will be waiving pet adoption fees for all animals at each of their campuses on that day.

Find your nearest participating Clear the Shelters location:

“Pets belong in homes where they can give and receive unconditional love,” Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society, said in a statement. “It tugs at our heartstrings every time we see an animal go home with a new family. It’s the best feeling.”

Can’t adopt a pet but want to help the animals? No need to fret; you can help with monetary donations or donating supplies to your local animal shelter. For more information on how to help, click here.

PHOTOS: Meet the Pets of NBC 7, Telemundo 20 in Honor of Clear the Shelters

To learn more about Clear The Shelters 2022 and search for adoptable pets in your area, visit cleartheshelters.com. You can also donate to your local animal shelters and rescue groups by visiting clearthesheltersfund.org.