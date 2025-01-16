San Diego

City of San Diego warns about parking text scam

San Diego residents are being warned about a phishing scam involving phony parking tickets

By Jeseamy Muentes

The City of San Diego is warning residents about a phishing scam that impersonates a City website requesting payment for parking tickets.

City officials say you will receive a text message notifying you about an unpaid parking citation that includes instructions to click a link to pay online.

Cybersecurity teams were able to get the website taken down.

The City says you can verify the status and pay for a parking ticket online, at sandiego.gov/parking/citations.

Anyone who gets this text should avoid clicking the link or entering any credit card or payment information.

