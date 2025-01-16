City of San Diego warns about parking text scam

The City of San Diego is warning residents about a phishing scam that impersonates a City website requesting payment for parking tickets.

City officials say you will receive a text message notifying you about an unpaid parking citation that includes instructions to click a link to pay online.

⚠️ Scam Alert: Some San Diegans have reported receiving FAKE text messages instructing them to pay a "parking invoice”. These notices are fraudulent and are NOT from the City of San Diego. We are aware of the situation and are working to take the phony website down. pic.twitter.com/QfpxY42h6S — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) January 16, 2025

Cybersecurity teams were able to get the website taken down.

The City says you can verify the status and pay for a parking ticket online, at sandiego.gov/parking/citations.

Anyone who gets this text should avoid clicking the link or entering any credit card or payment information.