Don't fall for this fake parking meter scam, city of San Diego warns motorists

Generally, a victim of a QR code scam will be taken to a spoofed site that looks real but isn't

By Christina Bravo

A parking meter in Pacific Beach.
NBC 7

A challenging parking situation could be made worse thanks to a new scam targeting parking meters, although no such incidents have yet been reported in San Diego.

The city of San Diego said scammers are sticking fake QR codes onto the meters in an attempt to steal payment information. The scam has not reached San Diego but has affected other California cities, prompting officials to preemptively provide steps for residents to protect themselves.

QR scams have been around for years and the Federal Trade Commission warned in Dec. 2023 of incidents specifically targeting parking meters.

Generally, a victim who scans the URL of a fraudulent QR code will be taken to a spoofed site that looks real but isn't. When using the site, a victim can be asked to share personal information that is then stolen. In some cases, the phony QR code could install malware that steals information before a victim is even aware of what happened, the FTC said.

The city said motorists should follow these steps to protect themselves:

Don't use a QR code to pay for parking. The city's only legitimate parking meter QR codes take users to the app store to download the "Park Smarter" app. Once installed, users can pay parking meters directly within the app. If the QR code takes you directly to a URL for payment, it's a scam.

Look closely. Inspect the QR code for tampered stickers or codes that look out of the ordinary before you scan.

Use an alternate payment method. On top of the "Park Smarter" app, San Diego's parking meters accept credit cards, Apple Pay, Android Pay and coins.

The FTC also encourages phone users to update their phones operating systems to protect against hackers. The agency also urges users to protect their online accounts with strong passwords and multi-factor authentication.

Parking meter scams have been reported in other Southern California cities, including in Redondo Beach where nearly 150 meters were targeted with fake QR stickers.

Residents can report any suspicious stickers to the city's non-emergency police line at 619‑531‑2000 or 858‑484‑3154.

