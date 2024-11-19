CHP officer helps save driver from inferno after Mission Valley wreck

A CHP officer helped to fight back flames and save a man who was trapped in a burning minivan after a crash early Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The driver was speeding around 7 a.m. on northbound State Route 163 just north of Friars Road when his vehicle veered off the road, went down an embankment and crashed into a storage facility, according to CHP Sgt. Josh Nelson in a news release.

The vehicle then caught fire with the driver still trapped inside.

CHP said their officer, identified only as S. Reardon, jumped into action. NBC 7 tried to contact him for an interview but was declined.

"Officer Reardon pushed through the immense heat coming from the vehicle and utilized his Rapid Containment Baton to break the driver-side window," Nelson said. "Officer Reardon then flooded the interior and exterior of the vehicle with a fire extinguisher to keep the fire at bay."

Firefighters were then able to help the driver out of the car and extinguish the fire. CHP said the man sustained major injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

A Cal Trans worker said it wasn't the first time something like this happened in this spot: About two years ago, another car veered off SR-163 and hit another storage unit.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Drugs and or alcohol are not suspected at this time. It is unknown if the CHP officer suffered any injuries.