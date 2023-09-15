san marcos

San Marcos 15-year-old arrested for making ghost guns at home

The juvenile faces various firearm-related charges and was booked into Juvenile Hall

"Ghost guns" seized in federal law enforcement actions are displayed at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) field office in Glendale, California.
A teenager was arrested for making unserialized gun parts, commonly called "ghost" gun parts, in San Marcos on Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The Sheriff Department's Street Narcotics and Gang Team (SNGT) followed up on a tip, leading detectives to locate where the 15-year-old was living and making ghost gun parts.

There they found a system for making guns and the parts, including a finished lower handgun assembly and ammunition. Detectives seized the paraphernalia used to make the weapons, and the parts and ammunition, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The juvenile faces various firearm-related charges and was booked into Juvenile Hall.

Due to the suspect being a minor, the department cannot release any more information about the suspect at this time.

