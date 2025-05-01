Former Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday delivered her first major speech since the election, in which she referenced a recent viral video of the elephants at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Harris was the keynote speaker at a gala in San Francisco for Emerge America, an organization that recruits and trains Democratic women who want to run for office in the U.S., according to its website.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

During her 15-minute speech, she called on Americans to stand up against the Trump administration's policies and told attendees to band together. She then mentioned the video of the elephants at the Safari Park forming an "alert circle" during an earthquake that rattled the Southern California region earlier this month.

A herd of elephants at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park jumped into action to protect their young after a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck the region.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Here's part of what she said:

"Please allow me, friends, to digress for a moment ... Who saw that video from a couple weeks ago — the one of the elephants at the San Diego Zoo during the earthquake? Google it if you have not seen it. So, that scene has been on my mind. Everybody's asking me, 'What've you been thinking about these days?' Well.

"So in the video, for those who haven't seen it, here those elephants were, and as soon as they felt the Earth shaking beneath their feet, they got in a circle and stood next to each other to protect the most vulnerable.

"Think about it. What a powerful metaphor. Because we know, those who try to incite fear are most effective when they divide and conquer, when they separate the herd, when they try to make everyone think they are alone. But in the face of crisis, the lesson is don't, don't scatter. The instinct has to be to immediately find and connect with each other and to know that the circle will be strong."