CDPH Relaxes Some Capacity Limits at Workplaces, Venues and Theme Parks

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) on Wednesday updated capacity restrictions in some areas with regards to fully vaccinated people.

When it comes to workplaces, full vaccinated people won't count toward capacity limits imposed by the state to help with social distancing.

The other industry impacted by the change is the event industry.

Fully vaccinated people form out of state can now attend events and activities that were previously reserved for in-state visitors. The CDPH recommends out-of-state visitors review its travel advisory guidelines before making travel plans.

For venues with negative test or full vaccination requirements in place that are in orange or yellow tier counties, indoor capacity limits can increase as follows

Orange : Venues may increase capacity by an additional 50%, up to a maximum of 50% of total venue capacity.

: Venues may increase capacity by an additional 50%, up to a maximum of 50% of total venue capacity. Yellow: Venues may increase capacity by an additional 50%, up to a maximum of 75% of total venue.

Venues with sections reserved for fully-vaccinated attendees, like Petco Park, can now do away with social distancing protocols within those sections, according to the new guidelines. Facial coverings are still required in those sections.

And finally, theme parks like SeaWorld can now admit out-of-state guests as long as they are fully vaccinated.