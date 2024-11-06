San Diego voters were asked in the 2024 General Election to select who represents them in for state and federal government and some key races have the potential to flip the balance of power.

Here are some the races we're watching:

U.S. Senate race

California voters were asked twice to chose who will represent the state for U.S. Senate races for California — one for partial term and the other for full term.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Both involve the same two candidates, Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey. And in both, NBC News projects Schiff as the winner.

One election (results below) is for the remainder of the current term, which ends Jan. 2, 2025.

The other election (results below) is for the regular 6-year term ending on Jan. 3, 2031.

Here's how San Diegans voted in the full-term U.S. Senate race.

Democrat Rep. Schiff is seeking a seat in the Senate after more than two decades in the House of Representatives. His opponent, Garvey, spent nearly two decades as a first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, and is making his first foray into elected politics.

The late Sen. Dianne Feinstein held the position for 31 years up until her death at 90 years old in September 2023. But her term was not over until the end of 2024. To finish the term, California Gov. Gavin Newsom chose Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein's empty seat. She has been one of the state's two senators since Feinstein's death, alongside Sen. Alex Padilla. Sen. Laphonza is not running for reelection.

U.S. House of Representatives races

U.S. Representative: 48th District

Each San Diego County voter was asked to select their representative for the U.S. House of Representatives. San Diego County is represented by five districts. The purple 49th District, which spans Orange County and San Diego County, is one to watch. A flip from blue to red could change the balance of power in the House.

U.S. Representative: 49th District

Incumbent Democrat Mike Levin and Republican Matt Gunderson are running for the 49th Congressional District. Stretching from Laguna Niguel in the north down south to Del Mar, the district is split by both party lines and San Diego and Orange County lines. While coastal districts are often dominated by Democrats, this district is deeply purple. Another Democrat term could solidify the 49th District as a Democratic stronghold.

Every other race has been called by NBC News. Here are the results.

U.S. Representative: 50th District

U.S Representative: 51st District

The battle for California's 51st, which is a large stretch of central and east San Diego County, is between incumbent Rep. Sara Jacobs and El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells.

Jacob's top three priorities if re-elected would be the cost of living, women’s reproductive rights and childcare costs, while to Wells, a more important issue than women’s reproductive rights and childcare costs is the border crisis.

U.S. Representative: 52nd District

California representatives

The state of California has its own Senate and Assembly, which combined with the Governor's Office create the three branches of government to make decisions on behalf of all California residents. Here's who is up for election for seats representing San Diego County.

California State Senate: 39th District

Democrat Akilah Weber and Republican Bob Devine are running for California State Senate District 39. Weber previously represented California's 79th District for more than a decade.

California State Assembly: 74th District

California State Assembly: 75th District

Two Republicans are facing off in the 75th, with onetime San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio, who has made unsuccessful bids for that city's mayor's office and a U.S. congressional seat, running against Andrew Hayes, a Lakeside Union School District board member since 2018 who has served as a legislative aide in Sacramento.

California State Assembly: 76th District

California State Assembly: 77th District

California State Assembly: 79th District

Colin Parent, a La Mesa City Councilmember, and LaShae Sharp-Collins, a community engagement specialist with the San Diego County Office of Education, are vying for the seat. They are both Democrats. The district was represented by Shirley Weber and then her daughter, Akilah Weber, for more than a decade. The younger Weber is now running for State Senate.

California State Assembly: 80th District