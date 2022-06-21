brush fire

Brush Fire Burns Along Border Near Dulzura

Cal Fire San Diego and Tijuana firefighters were working on both sides of the border to fight the blaze that started around noon in far east San Diego County

By Christina Bravo

Cal Fire San Diego released this photo of a firefighting plane working to halt a brush fire that started near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 21, 2022.
Cal Fire San Diego

Cal Fire San Diego is working with Mexican firefighters to put out a wildfire that started near the U.S.-Mexico border near the east San Diego County community of Dulzura.

Cal Fire said the brush fire east of Marron Valley Road, south of the South Bay Rod & Gun Club shooting range, had spread to about 20 acres by about noon. The fire was pushing southeast into Mexico.

No other information was immediately available, including what may have caused the fire and if it was threatening any structures in the area.

Tijuana firefighters sent two crews to the border to fight the fire.

There have been several recent wildfires in the terrain near the U.S.-Mexico border. On Monday evening, a fire started east of San Ysidro and grew to about 30 acres before firefighters stopped its spread overnight. The fire, which was 25% contained by Tuesday morning, started in steep, rugged terrain that was challenging for firefighters, Cal Fire San Diego said.

Last week, a blaze dubbed the Border 13 Fire scorched 577 acres near Dulzura before it was halted. And, the day prior, about 65 acres of nearby land was scorched by the Barrett Fire.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

