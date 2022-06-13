1 Injured in Fire Near Dulzura, 3rd Wildfire in 24 Hours

A vegetation fire started Monday near Dulzura in far east San Diego County, just east of where another fire started the day before.

Cal Fire San Diego said crews were responding a fire east of Marron Valley near State Route 94 at about 1:15 p.m. The fire had burned about 30 acres by 2 p.m., the agency said.

Cal Fire spokesperson Thomas Shoots said one person was injured but it was not clear how. The person was being airlifted from the area, he added.

It was not immediately clear if the fire was threatening any structures.

The fire started just east of where a brush fire scorched about 65 acres of land Sunday night. The fire dubbed the Barrett Fire was 25% contained on Monday.

It was the third wildfire in San Diego County in about 24 hours. About 75 acres were scorched in Oceanside by a wildfire that prompted evacuations Sunday afternoon.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and details may change as information is released.