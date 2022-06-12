San Diego Firefighters Battling 65-Acre Brush Fire Near Barrett Junction

San Diego County firefighters were battling a brush fire Sunday near Barrett Junction that has charred an estimated 65 acres.

The remote-area fire two miles south of Barrett Junction near Dulzura was reported around 6:45 p.m., according to the San Diego County Fire Department.

No injuries were immediately reported and no structures were threatened.

About 16 structures are being evaluated for future risk, according to Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire Department.

Earlier Sunday, crews from all over San Diego County helped to contain a 75-acre brush fire that broke out near homes in Oceanside.

Forecasters warn of elevated fire danger in the coming days.