San Diego firefighters made a grisly discovery Tuesday morning after they were called out to the San Diego neighborhood of Tierrasanta.

First responders were sent to the 10900 block of Valldemosa Lane at around 10:30 a.m.

Once they arrived, they discovered a body in the charred vehicle, which was parked in a suburban block of single-story homes.

Officials have not yet released any information about the victim.

A neighbor, who told NBC 7 she does not know the occupants of the house where the fire was, said that she heard a loud horn going off in the driveway two doors down from her and went outside and saw a transit van ablaze in the driveway.

The neighbor shared a photo and video of a white van on fire.

A van on fire in Tierrasanta. A boday was later discovered inside. (Bianca Ibe)

