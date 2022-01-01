Blaze at Clairemont Mesa East Apartment Injures One After Being Trapped

One person was hospitalized Saturday after a fire burned an apartment in Clairemont Mesa East, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The blaze at the three story apartment complex in the 3800 block of Caminito Aguilar was reported at 4:16 p.m. and the first firefighting units arrived at 4:20 p.m., according to a SDFRD online incident log.



According to SDFD Battalion Chief John Fisher, units arrived quickly and found heavy smoke and fire from the bottom unit of the building. Firefighters found a person in the second story apartment, who was transported to UCSD burn center with moderate injuries, Fisher said.

The person was trapped because of the fire below that was infringing on the exterior staircase, Fisher said. The person was not able to get out of the building until firefighters were able to get a hold on the fire and help escort. The person's condition was not immediately known.

Five fire engines and two fire trucks, along with three medics and two battalion chiefs, were on the scene. The fire was isolated to a first-floor unit and reported to be knocked down by about 4:45 p.m.

The unit's residents, four adults and two children, were evacuated and all were uninjured. The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the displaced residents.

Arson investigators were also called to the scene, according to Battalion Chief Mike McBride of the SDFRD.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.