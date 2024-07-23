Big Lots expected to close dozens of stores, 3 in San Diego County

Retail chain company Big Lots is expected to close up to 40 locations this year, including at least three in San Diego County.

“In 2024, we currently expect to open 3 stores and close 35 to 40 stores,” the company said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to Big Lots' website, closures were announced at the following stores in the county:

El Cajon : 1085 E Main St

: 1085 E Main St La Mesa : 6145 Lake Murray Blvd

: 6145 Lake Murray Blvd Oceanside: 1702 Oceanside Blvd

As NBC 7 spoke with shoppers, a common question asked was how these closures will impact people who rely on discount stores to shop for goods.

“I don’t like it. This is a store I really like because they have good prices and good deals all the time,” customer Patrick Straub said.

Another shopper, Jill Tatman, said she goes to Big Lots for "little goodies" and "favors" that are hard to find elsewhere.

“In 2024, the U.S. economy has continued to face macroeconomic challenges including elevated inflation, which has adversely impacted the buying power of our customers,” Big Lots said in the filing.

In a release on the chain's website from June 6, Big Lots says it "reported a net loss of $205.0 million, or $6.99 per share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended May 4, 2024."

The closure announcement comes just three months after 99 Cents Only Stores announced it was closing all of its locations.

The discount retailier is shutting down all locations, and the closures could have a big impact on local communities. NBC 7's Shandel Menezes reports.

In the meantime, customers are pondering where they will go to receive good deals in the area.

“Its going to take you a little time, but you can find something somewhere, and some people end up online a lot. But, as far as local goes, people may have to go an extra mile or two to go find something,” Jackson Thompson said.

Big Lots did not return NBC 7’s request for comment regarding a precise date it will be closing some of its locations.