East and West Mission Bay Parks to Reopen After Closure Due to COVID-19

Piers, boardwalks and other water areas in San Diego will begin reopening Monday following lengthy closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

East and West Mission Bay Parks will reopen today for park and water uses, plus parking lots will open up to 100% capacity. Fiesta Island will also reopen Monday for pedestrians, dogs and cyclists, but will remain closed to vehicles until July 6.

On Tuesday, all city piers and boardwalks in San Diego will reopen.

On Friday, Balboa Park Central Mesa will reopen and all Balboa Park parking lots will reopen to 100% capacity.

Visitors are still asked to practice physical distancing and refrain from any active sports activities at the beaches.

San Diego County health officials reported 131 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Sunday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 8,476, with the number of deaths remaining at 296.

Cities throughout the county can open beach parking lots on Tuesday at their discretion, county officials said Saturday. Members of the same household will also be allowed to participate in active sports together, such as football, soccer or volleyball.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the Tuesday date was to allow jurisdictions to get through the weekend before the rule change and give cities time to change signage.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday released information about the next stage of facilities allowed to reopen. It includes gyms, indoor museums, hotels, card rooms, wineries, day camps, campgrounds, family entertainment centers -- such as bowling alleys -- zoos, bars, TV and film production and even professional sports without spectators.

Of those testing positive for COVID-19, 1,421 have been hospitalized and 402 have been admitted to an intensive care unit. Of 5,732 tests reported to the county Saturday, 2% were positive new cases.

The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests is 3%.

Although the region has not yet seen a spike in COVID-19 cases following both Memorial Day reopenings and demonstrations with thousands taking to the streets to protest police brutality, San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said Saturday the county is still well within the incubation period for the illness from those dates.