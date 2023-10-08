Average San Diego County gas price drops below $6

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday for the ninth consecutive day, decreasing 3.2 cents to $5.971, the first time it has been under $6 since Sept. 22.

The average price has dropped 27.8 cents over the past nine days, including 4.7 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The decreasing prices follow a run of 23 increases in 25 days totaling 86.7 cents.

The average price is 26.3 cents less than one week ago and 39.6 cents lower than one year ago but 52.6 cents more than one month ago. It has dropped 46.4 cents since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The decreasing prices stem from Gov. Gavin Newsom sending a letter to the California Air Resources Board Sept. 28 directing it to allow refineries to begin making and distributing winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce.

Stations normally cannot start selling winter blend gas until Nov. 1.

The national average price dropped for the 10th consecutive day and 18th time in 20 days, decreasing 1.3 cents to $3.709. It has dropped 17.2 cents over the past 20 days, including 2.4 cents Saturday.

The national average price is 10.6 cents less than one week ago, 10.1 cents lower than one month ago and 19.5 cents below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.307 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

The run of decreases follows an 11-day streak of increases totaling 7.8 cents.

"Drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump as the seasonal swoon picks up momentum," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. "At least one state has locations selling gas below $3 a gallon, and we should begin to see more states join in over the next few weeks."

NBC 7's Adonis Albright spoke with people dealing with pain at the pump. He explains when San Diego County could see some relief.