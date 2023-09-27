San Diego rideshare drivers struggling to keep up with rising gas prices

The next time you order a ride from Uber or Lyft, you might notice there aren’t as many options available. That’s because high gas prices are forcing some drivers to scale back or even quit.

Native San Dieagan, Mike Hennes started driving for Uber and Lyft about seven years ago to earn some extra cash on top of his nine-to-five job.

“Just this past weekend, in one day, I did 20 rides,” Hennes said.

Hennes said rideshare driving now, compared to back in 2016 when he started, looks a lot different. Rideshare drivers pay out of pocket for their own gas. So, if they’re driving to and from a paid ride, they’re burning their own time and their own money.

The Lyft Communications Department sent NBC 7 this statement regarding the rising gas prices in California:

"We know gas prices are a daily concern for drivers. Platinum drivers can get up to $0.32 per gallon back via Lyft rewards program, thanks to our partnership with Upside."

“I never imagined that we’d be paying $6, $7 a gallon for gas. Never in my wildest dreams,” Hennes said.

But it’s not a dream. It’s reality everywhere you turn, and the Auto Club of Southern California said it's going to get worse before it gets better.

“We’re paying two cents more than yesterday and 20 cents more than last year,” said Anlleyn Venegas, Senior Public Affairs Specialist for Auto Club of Southern California.

Venegas said the better part could come as soon as the end of October.

“We are going to be paying around 25 to 30 cents less per gallon,” Venegas said.

But until then, Hennes said if gas prices continue to go up, he and many others like him might have to hang up their rideshare hats.

“You can’t continue driving if you’re not going to make money at it,” Hennes said.