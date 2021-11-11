At Least 6 Injured After Car Crashes Into Mexican Restaurant in Escondido

At least six people were injured when a possibly stolen vehicle crashed into a Mexican restaurant near a busy intersection in Escondido Thursday night.

The vehicle crashed into the Frida's Street Tacos restaurant on the southwestern corner of the Valley Parkway-Fig Street intersection in Escondido, according to Escondido police. The crash was reported at around 10:15 p.m.

As of around 11 p.m., six people had been taken to the hospital with severe injuries, according to an EPD sergeant.

A man, a woman and multiple juveniles were detained at the scene following the crash, according to the sergeant. EPD said the car that crashed matched the description of a car that was stolen earlier in Oceanside.

The Oceanside Police Department confirmed the car was stolen at a parking structure on Seagaze Drive in downtown Oceanside just before 10 p.m. The victim was held at knifepoint by two men, OPD said.

An NBC 7 crew went to the scene of the crash and saw what looked like a compact SUV inside the restaurant among a heap of shattered glass, tables and debris. There was also a pickup truck with front-end damage in the intersection.

Frida's owner Gracy Ayala was working an event away from the restaurant when the SUV crashed into it, but she was able to survey some of the damage remotely through her security system.

Ayala said one of her employees tried to help passengers stuck in the crashed car but the driver told the employee to leave them alone.

"The guy said, 'No, no. Just leave her. Leave her," Ayala said, retelling the driver's response to Ayala's employee attempting to help a passenger who appeared to be injured. " So [the driver] walks to the door [of the restaurant] and I'm hoping they're just trying to get out of the car and sit out here and maybe wait for the police, but no, they took off."

Ayala said the driver and at least four passengers, possibly carrying two infants, attempted to run away from the crash.

"Everybody got out of the car," Ayala said. "From what I heard just now, it was a carjack."

Ayala said a pedestrian and passengers in the pickup truck were among those hospitalized. There were employees in the shop at the time of the crash, but none were injured. No customers were inside.

Ayala said Thursday's crash was the second time under her ownership that a car had crashed into her shop.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.