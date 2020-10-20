ArtWalk @ Liberty Station to Return for First Show Since March

Art aficionados can rejoice since ArtWalk @ Liberty Station is returning next month to celebrate its 15th year – with some modifications, of course.

The annual fine arts exhibit, which will be the first show at the Point Loma hot spot since March, boasts artwork from more than 150 local and international artists that will be available for purchase. To keep visitors safe, the show will be held outdoors in the heart of Liberty Station.

“This year we are bringing some much-needed color and art into people’s lives with a brand-new layout to allow for proper physical distancing,” Sandi Cottrell, Director of ArtWalk San Diego, said in a press release. “As we ring in our 15th year, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station serves as a beacon of light for the art community and will showcase our most diverse range of artists from across all mediums of art, traveling from the US, Mexico and beyond.”

In addition to the art, 30 guitars will be auctioned off to benefit ArtReach San Diego, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping underrepresented schools obtain a visual arts education.

Restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized frequently, and hand-sanitizing stations will be placed at the show, according to ArtWalk. Face masks and temperature checks for all visitors, artists and staff will be required.

Admission for the ArtWalk will be $5 per person and those who are 16 and under can enter for free. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.

For more information on the exhibit, or to purchase tickets, click here.