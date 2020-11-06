San Diego's Weekend Storm, High Surf, Strong Wind: What to Expect

A large, cold storm system is set to approach the West Coast this weekend and it’ll cause a “drastic shift” in San Diego’s weather pattern that includes rain, high surf, and gusty wind.

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said conditions will start changing for typically sunny San Diego on Friday when cooler temperatures move in across the county. Ahead of the weekend storm, Parveen said there will be an increase in surf and rip currents at San Diego’s beaches Friday and through the weekend.

High Surf at San Diego's Beaches

To that end, the National Weather Service said a Beach Hazard Statement will be in effect from 8 a.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Monday. Waves and surf are expected to be between 4 and 6 feet, with local sets to 7 feet. The NWS said the highest surf is expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.

This will create hazardous swimming conditions at local beaches, so the NWS said all swimmers and surfers should obey posted signs and flags and speak to lifeguards before getting into the water. The agency said minor tidal overflow and even some lightning are possible at San Diego’s beaches during the weekend storm.

“Rip currents will be very dangerous across the weekend,” Parveen added.

Wind Advisory

Meanwhile, over in San Diego’s mountains and deserts, Parveen said locals should expect a blustery weekend. The NWS said a Wind Advisory goes into effect in those areas at 12 p.m. Friday and will last through 10 p.m. Sunday.

The advisory will bring southwest winds between 20 and 30 mph and gusts near 50 mph or higher, Parveen explained.

The NWS said gusty winds could blow down tree limbs or power lines. Anyone driving in the mountains or deserts this weekend should use extra caution in the windy conditions – especially if driving a high-profile vehicle.

The San Diego Weekend Storm: A Timeline

Friday, Nov. 6: Parveen said winds will increase in San Diego’s mountains and deserts Friday night and may even come with a chance of a few light showers.



Then, the chill.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Parveen said Saturday will be breezy and chilly across the county, with showers moving in.

“It’ll be breezy at coast and inland, gusts near 20 to 30 mph,” Parveen said. “It’ll be windy in the mountains and deserts with gusts near 50 mph. We’ll see scattered rain showers throughout the day.”

Parveen said Saturday’s temps are expected to be in the 60s near the coast and inland and chilly 40s in the mountains, so San Diego will experience that fall sweater weather for sure.

Sunday, Nov. 8: On Sunday, there’s still a chance for more rain. Parveen said the winds will taper off that night in the mountains and deserts. And then, San Diego’s mountains may even see a little bit of snow.

“Our mountains may see a brief change over to wintry mix or snowfall above 6,000 feet late Sunday,” Parveen said.

In the Sierra Nevada, Parveen said snow will fall as a winter storm warning moves into that region through 4 p.m. Sunday. The Sierra Nevada is expected to see between 6 and 12 inches of snowfall above 5,000 feet and 12 to 15 inches above 7,000 feet. Skiing, anyone?

When San Diego’s weekend storm is said and done, Parveen said local rainfall totals could be as high as 1.5 to 2 inches across the county.

What Comes After the Storm?

The NBC 7 First Alert Forecast shows the storm clearing as we head into Monday.

Parveen said it’ll be dry next week, but still quite cool.

“It’s going to be feeling a lot more like fall around here,” she added.

