Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn resembles mom in vibrant red dress and floral hat at Kentucky Derby

Dannielynn Birkhead is back at the Kentucky Derby.

The daughter of Anna Nicole Smith and her father Larry Birkhead were seen on Saturday gearing up for the 150th edition of the prestigious horse race at Churchill Downs. The 17-year-old was spotted in a vibrant red dress, looking just like her late mother. She paired the vintage outfit with a floral hat.

Larry, meanwhile, wore a gray suit that he matched with a multicolor tie and handkerchief.

"On the way to @kentuckyderby with Dannielynn after a great night at the Barnstable-Brown Gala and quick morning haircut or two,” Larry took to social media.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The post noted that Dannielynn was wearing a Hino Eiji and Kamen Rider OOO TaJaDor-inspired dress, a look that resembles the character due to its similar shoulder design.

"Hey whatever works, just trying to spend a little quality time as this weekend of traditions come to a close…,” Larry continued.

The night before the 150th Kentucky Derby, Dannielynn and Larry shared some photos of the two at the Barnstable-Brown Gala.

The father-daughter duo smiled as Dannielynn channeled her mother in a vintage Janet Jackson black dress. Her father was dressed in a gray suit with a white button-down shirt along with a black tie.

"Dannielynn is wearing her second @janetjackson outfit to the party that I got from Janet’s @juliens_auctions -charity auction," Larry wrote in the caption. "Looking forward to a fun Derby weekend with the newly graduated high school student! 🐎 👩‍🎓."

The daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith keeps a relatively private life year-round. The annual Kentucky Derby, however, is the exception when Dannielynn and Larry make an effort to attend the racing festivities together -- a tradition that has held true since Dannielynn was 3 years old.