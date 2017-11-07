Woman Injured in Fiery Lamborghini Crash a Model in Mexico

Joaquin Meza, the director of Miss Earth Baja California told NBC 7, Stephanie Rivera was in critical condition in a local hospital.

A woman ejected from a Lamborghini after it crashed into a palm tree and caught on fire is a model in Tijuana, according to Joaquin Meza, director of Miss Earth Baja California.

Meza confirmed Stephanie Rivera was a passenger in the Lamborghini. She is in critical condition at a San Diego hospital.

The crash occurred around 1:55 a.m. Sunday on the 900 block of N Harbor Drive near W Broadway.

Michael Llamas, 33, was behind the wheel traveling northbound on Harbor Drive at over 100 miles per hour when he lost control of the car, officials said. The car crashed into a palm tree and was engulfed in flames.

Rivera was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. She was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with unknown injuries.

Llamas did not survive the crash. His body was found inside the car after firefighters put out the flames.



Rivera is in critical condition, according to Meza.

He told NBC 7, he met with Rivera last week to talk about her future projects.

"She cares a lot about the environment and is also involved in the breast cancer awareness," Meza said.

He added that Rivera is a kind, smart professional and has a good heart.