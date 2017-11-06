The driver crashed into a tree on Harbor Drive. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports.

A 33-year-old San Diego man was killed in a crash when the Lamborghini he was driving crashed into a palm tree, setting the car on fire in Downtown San Diego.

The crash left the car nearly disintegrated, according to officials.

The crash occurred around 1:55 a.m. Sunday on the 900 block of N Harbor Drive near W Broadway.



Michael Llamas was traveling northbound on Harbor Drive at over 100 miles per hour when he lost control of the car.

A woman who was a passenger in the car was ejected during the crash. The car then caught on fire.

The woman was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Llamas' body was found in the driver seat after firefighters extinguished the flames.

The cause of death was ruled to be due to thermal and inhalation injuries, according to the Medical Examiner's office.