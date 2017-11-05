A driver was killed and a passenger badly hurt when a Lamborghini going more than 100 miles an hour down a quiet Downtown San Diego road crashed into a palm tree, setting the car on fire and leaving it nearly disintegrated, officials said.

The shattered remains of the car lay along North Harbor Drive, near W Broadway, a central road in Downtown San Diego, early Sunday morning, hours after the crash happened at 1:50 a.m.

The driver of the car, who has not been identified, was traveling northbound on the street at over 100 miles per hour when the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a palm tree and anchor in front of the Naval Building, San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Ted Moran said.

The impact of the crash set the vehicle on fire and left it nearly disintegrated by the time the flames were out, Moran said.

Two people were in the car at the time.

During a search of the area, officers found a woman ejected from the car. Officers began life-saving efforts on the woman; she was taken to Mercy Hospital. The woman is in surgery; her condition is unknown.

The driver was killed in the crash.

The Lamborghini was the only car involved in the crash, Moran said.

The crash is under investigation. No further information was available.