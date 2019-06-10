The jury has reached a verdict on four of the 12 charges brought against former NFL player Kellen Winslow, Jr. as the rape trial nears a possible end.

Jurors found Winslow guilty on count 4, rape by force or fear of Jane Doe 2; count 6, indecent exposure involving Jane Doe 3; and count 9, lewd conduct involving Jane Doe 5. Winslow Jr. was found not guilty of count 10, a second count of lewd conduct involving Jane Doe 5.

As for the remaining eight counts, the jury foreman said that as of Monday afternoon the jury was deadlocked and that they needed more deliberation time.

The judge said they could return a verdict on the remaining counts in five minutes or two weeks.

"Frankly, I was a little bit surprised by his answer because they've been deliberating for five days but I think it shows we have a very dedicated and conscientous jury," the judge said. "I suspected he was going to say they don't need additional time, but he wanted additional time so I didn't go through my typical questioning when a jury is deadlocked."

Winslow and his defense declined to comment after the first verdicts were read.

The jury sent a note to the judge indicating "As of 1:55 pm on 6/10/19 the Jury has come to a decision on 4 out of 12 counts."

The jury has been deliberating the rape trial since Wednesday, June 5.

It was the fourth note sent to the judge from the jury room. Last week, jurors asked to hear some testimony read back. Then, a note passed to the judge from the jury room Friday hinted there may be some confusion in the jury room as the panel deliberates the fate of the former NFL player.

The trial's opening statements began on May 20.

In total, Winslow faces 12 charges: three counts of rape by force or fear, kidnap for rape, rape of an unconscious person, oral copulation by force or fear, sodomy by force of fear, indecent exposure, two counts of lewd acts in public, elder abuse, and battery charges.

Jurors listened to several days of testimony from five different women who accused the former NFL player of sexual assault and indecent exposure from June 2003 to earlier this year.

Jane Doe 1 said she was raped when a man in an SUV stopped to pick her up as she was hitchhiking in Encinitas in March 2018.

Jane Doe 2 said a man in an SUV picked her up on Vulcan Avenue and raped along Manchester Avenue in May 2018.

Jane Doe 3 said a man exposed himself to her while she was gardening at a residence on Lake Drive in May 2018.

Jane Doe 4 said a man raped her while she was unconscious in a Scripps Ranch townhouse when she was 17 in June 2003.

Jane Doe 5 said a man exposed himself to her on two separate occasions at a Carlsbad gym and began masturbating in front of her in February 2019.

Winslow has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

To see a full timeline of events and accusations, click here.