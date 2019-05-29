Jurors Hear About Winslow's Tattoos, Hummer in 2nd Week of Rape Trial

What to Know Kellen Winslow, Jr faces life in prison if convicted of allegations of sexual assault, rape and lewd conduct.

Winslow has said in the past the allegations are "a money grab."

The trial is expected to last until mid-June.

Testimony in the rape trial of Kellen Winslow, Jr. will resume Wednesday with jurors hearing more from women accusing the former NFL player of sexual assault and indecent exposure.

The son of Chargers great Kellen Winslow, is accused of raping or sexually assaulting five women in separate incidents ranging from May 2018 to earlier this year.

When testimony resumed after the holiday weekend, jurors heard from forensic science experts about DNA samples removed from Winslow's vehicle and items seized from his Encinitas home. They also saw images of Winslow's tattoos and still images of him wearing gear used for cycling from a store surveillance camera.

The extensive tattoos on the defendant's back, chest and arms were entered into evidence because some of the descriptions from women accusing Winslow of crimes have mentioned tattoos on the suspect's skin.

Forensic scientist Mike Palermo with the Scottsdale Police Department in Arizona testified Tuesday about DNA samples found inside Winslow’s Hummer.

DNA from six locations inside the SUV were questioned by prosecutors: the front passenger-side door panel, the front passenger-side seat belt, the rear passenger-side seat belt, the rear driver-seat belt, the rear middle seat area, and the rear floorboard area.

On the front passenger-side door panel, a DNA sample matched Winslow’s profile and excluded the possibility of Jane Doe 1’s and Jane Doe 2’s DNA, according to Palermo.

Semen stains were found on the rear middle seat and rear floorboard areas, the forensic scientist testified Tuesday.

“The DNA profile obtained from that item matched the DNA profile from Kellen Winslow,” Palermo said.

The samples in these two areas excluded the possibility of Jane Doe 2’s DNA, he said.

Palermo said DNA samples from the front passenger-side seat belt and the rear driver-seat belt provided inconclusive results. As for the rear passenger-side seat belt, the results excluded Jane Doe 1 and were inconclusive for Jane Doe 2 and Winslow.

Prosecutors alleged Winslow tried to sell his car because one of the sexual assaults was believed to have occurred inside the Hummer.

Prosecutors asked a crime and intelligence analyst about a series of text messages between Winslow’s iPhone and another person about potentially selling Winslow’s Hummer.

Jane Doe 3 testified last week that a man exposed himself to her while she was gardening. She told jurors when she realized what was happening at her Lake Drive home on May 24, 2018, she didn't want to look at the man's face.

She said it was the second encounter with a man who called himself 'David' who lived on her street.

She was the third woman in as many days to testify in the case regarding sexual assault, rape and lewd conduct.

Jane Doe 2 answered questions about the time she got into the car of a man she recognized and was offered money for sex and then raped.

Jane Doe 2 was 59 when she entered the SUV of a man she knew as "Kevin" on May 13, 2018 on Vulcan Avenue. She said he drove her to a dark area on Manchester Drive, put his hands around her throat and threatened to kill her.

Prosecutors argue that "Kevin" is Kellen Winslow, Jr. and have told jurors the former professional football player preyed on several women in close proximity to his Encinitas home.

The defendant's attorneys argue the sex between their client and his accusers was consensual.

Jane Doe 1, 55, testified last week she was hitchhiking when she was picked up by a man who called himself "Dominic" and driven to a shopping center parking lot where she was raped in the vehice. At an earlier court hearing, Jane Doe 1 incorrectly identified her attacker by pointing to the defense attorney instead of the defendant.

Jane Doe 1 told jurors she has been sober for 30 years, however, defense attorney Marc Carlos asked about her 11 arrests for public intoxication.

Prosecutor Dan Owens said the woman's desire to hide her drinking should not obscure the fact that she was attacked.

Drafted No. 6 overall in 2004 by Cleveland, Winslow broke his right leg in his rookie season then sustained a serious right knee injury in a motorcycle accident that offseason.

He played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets.