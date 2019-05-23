Ex-Pro Football Player Kellen Winslow, Jr. on Trial in San Diego

The second of five alleged victims testified in court Wednesday in the sexual assault trial of former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. NBC 7’s Artie Ojeda has more. (Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019)

What to Know Kellen Winslow, Jr faces life in prison if convicted of allegations of sexual assault, rape and lewd conduct.

Winslow has said in the past the allegations are "a money grab."

The trial is expected to last until mid-June.

Testimony is expected to continue Thursday in the rape trial of former NFL player Kellen Winslow, Jr.

The son of Chargers great Kellen Winslow is accused of raping or sexually assaulting five women in separate incidents ranging from May 2018 to earlier this year.

"He seemed like a friendly acquaintance," Jane Doe 2 said Wednesday. She appeared soft spoken and visibly nervous as she answered questions about the time she got into the car of a man she recognized and was offered money for sex and then raped.

Jane Doe 2 was 59 when she entered the SUV of a man she knew as "Kevin" on May 13, 2018 on Vulcan Avenue. She said he drove her to a dark area on Manchester Drive, put his hands around her throat and threatened to kill her.

A woman who claims former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. sexually assaulted her testified in court.

Prosecutors argue that "Kevin" is Kellen Winslow, Jr. and have told jurors the former professional football player preyed on several women in close proximity to his Encinitas home.

The defendant's attorneys argue the sex between their client and his accusers was consensual.

Jane Doe 2 told jurors she was homeless when she first met the man she knew as "Kevin" and when they saw each other 5 to 7 times, he was always friendly and offered her food.

NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports on the court hearing Monday that begins the trial of the former NFL player on rape allegations.

Under cross-examination, she said she voluntarily got into the SUV but thought they were going to get coffee. She testified he drove to a dark area on Manchester Boulevard and offered money for sex but she declined. That's when she said she was assaulted.

On Tuesday, Jane Doe 1, 55, testified she was hitchhiking when she was picked up by a man who called himself "Dominic" and driven to a shopping center parking lot where she was raped in the vehice. At an earlier court hearing, Jane Doe 1 incorrectly identified her attacker by pointing to the defense attorney instead of the defendant.

Jane Doe 1 told jurors she has been sober for 30 years, however, defense attorney Marc Carlos asked about her 11 arrests for public intoxication.

Prosecutor Dan Owens said the woman's desire to hide her drinking should not obscure the fact that she was attacked.

Drafted No. 6 overall in 2004 by Cleveland, Winslow broke his right leg in his rookie season then sustained a serious right knee injury in a motorcycle accident that offseason.

He played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets.