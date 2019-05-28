Multiple women have come forward to accuse former NFL player Kellen Winslow, Jr. of sexual assault. As the trial continues, NBC 7 has broken down the key events in question.

March 17, 2018: A 54-year-old woman identified by prosecutors as Jane Doe 1 was raped when a man in an SUV stopped to pick her up as she was hitchhiking in Encinitas. She got into the vehicle on Lake Drive and was raped less than 4,000 feet from where she was picked up, detectives said.

May 13, 2018: A 59-year-old woman, known as Jane Doe 2, was picked up on Vulcan Avenue by a man in an SUV and raped along Manchester Avenue, according to a San Diego County Sheriff's detective.

May 24, 2018: A 57-year-old woman, identified as Jane Doe 3, was gardening at a residence on Lake Drive when a man exposed himself.

June 1, 2018: A 71-year-old woman was home when a man came through her laundry room through a back door. The woman testified she did not feel threatened by the man.

June 7, 2018: Winslow was arrested at his Encinitas home on suspicion of residential burglary, San Diego County Sheriff's Department officials confirmed. Law enforcement officials alleged Winslow had entered a senior community in Encinitas on that day, intending to rape an 86-year-old woman who was sleeping inside her home.

June 8, 2018: The former NFL Player nodded to the camera as he exits jail following his arrest.

June 9, 2018: Publicist Denise White sent a statement to NBC 7 saying the incident was a misunderstanding and that Winslow dropped by the mobile home park to look at homes for his mother-in-law before heading to a nearby gym. She also said the owner of the mobile home was friends of Winslow.

June 15, 2018: Former Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow Sr. left his son's arraignment without comment.

July 12, 2018: Winslow was bound over for a trial on charges of rape, kidnapping, and sodomy. Hours later, he was formally charged with two additional felonies tied to a June 2003 incident.

July 13, 2018: Winslow was released on $2 million bail.

September 17, 2018: A hearing was postponed because Winslow was recovering from surgery. The defendant was videotaped leaving court using crutches.

October 15, 2018: Winslow was ordered to stand trial for raping a teenager, known as Jane Doe 4, who was 17 years old and attending Escondido High School at the time. Winslow was 19 at the time of the alleged incident inside a townhouse on June 20, 2003.

October 30, 2018: Winslow said the accusations of sexual assault brought against him were a "money grab."

November 15, 2018:Two separate cases involving rape allegations against Winslow, one from a 2003 incident, were combined into one. Winslow pleaded not guilty to all charges.

February 13, 2019: A 77-year-old woman, identified as Jane Doe 5, said a man approached her at Crunch Fitness in Carlsbad and touched himself. The man asked, “If she saw (his penis) and if she liked that,” law enforcement authorities said.

February 22, 2019: Jane Doe 5 was again approached by the same man, who had only a towel wrapped around his waist when he entered the hot tub where she sat alone. The woman said the man "unmistakably began masturbating a few feet away from me." Jane Doe 5 claimed Winslow was the man in question.

February 28, 2019: Winslow, who was out on $2 million bail, was ordered to remain on house arrest.

March 5, 2019: Winslow was ordered back into custody by a San Diego judge following two new sexual assault allegations. The defendant was accused of touching himself on two occasions in front of Jane Doe 5 at a Carlsbad gym.

May 13, 2019: The group of peers ordered to carry a verdict in the trail began to form, as the court began jury selection screenings.

May 20, 2019: Opening statements began, marking the start of the trial.

May 21, 2019: Jane Doe 1 testified in court. She struggled to identify Winslow’s Hummer when shown a photograph and said he called himself Dominic and later said he identified himself as Michael. Jane Doe 1 said after they parked behind a grocery store, Winslow got out of the vehicle and climbed over a 5-foot-high chain link fence to a dirt patch covered in ice plant where he said they would have sex. As to why she followed the man, Jane Doe 1 said she was “terrified.” She said, “He threatened to kill me, and I really believed that he would have.”

May 22, 2019: Jane Doe 2 testified in court. She said she got in the car with a man, who she claimed was Winslow, because she “felt safe” at the time. And then during the alleged assault, Jane Doe 2 said Winslow put his hands around her throat when she began to scream. “‘If you scream’ -- I don’t know, if (Winslow said), ‘choke you to death’ or ‘I’ll murder you,’” she testified. The woman said there were no marks on her neck after the alleged assault and that she didn’t report the assault until the next day because she was afraid.

May 23, 2019: Jane Doe 3 testified in court. She said, "The day I was cutting flowers, and then I saw him, I was walking toward the orange tree and then he was following me, and then he took his pants, and then exposed his penis to me.” Jane Doe 3 said she did not get a good look at the man’s face, partially because not looking directly at a stranger is part of Vietnamese culture. She also testified she did not want to look at the man’s face after she realized what was happening.

May 28, 2019: Prosecutors entered images of Winslow’s tattoos into evidence. Tattoos have been mentioned in some of the descriptions of the women accusing Winslow of sexual assault and indecent exposure.

Images: Kellen Winslow Junior on Trial for Sexual Assault, Rape

