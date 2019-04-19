In 2018, Cross Border Xpress saw 2.26 million users cross the bridge. In 2019, that number is anticipated to grow by 20 percent.

The Tijuana International Airport (TIJ) has undergone a $95.3 million renovation, the Cross Border Xpress and Grupo Aeroportuario Pacifico announced via a press release.

The five-year project took place to better accommodate the increase in passenger traffic due to the Cross Broder Xpress, a 390-foot-long pedestrian skybridge that launched in 2015 and connects ticketed passengers traveling through TIJ to and from a terminal in San Diego.

According to the statement, the renovation features revamping to the terminal infrastructure and technologies, expanding the check-in area, security checkpoints, baggage claim and the overall terminal building.

More specifically, a new turbo pipeline was added to supply and service aircraft more efficiently, as well as more aircraft parking to improve the boarding process. A total of 91,493 square feet of space was added and 182,986 square feet of space was renovated.

“Since CBX opened in 2015, we’ve seen a cumulative growth of more than 60 percent,” said Eduardo Gonzalez Perez, administrator of the airport, via the press release.

CBX, the first U.S. facility to connect directly into a foreign airport terminal and located in Otay Mesa, services more than 6,000 ticketed airline passengers a day.

In 2018, CBX, which can be crossed in about 15 to 20 minutes by foot, registered over 2.2 million users, an increase of 18 percent compared to the year prior.