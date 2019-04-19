Tijuana International Airport Gets $95.3 Million Renovation - NBC 7 San Diego
Tijuana International Airport Gets $95.3 Million Renovation

The renovations aim to better accommodate the increase in passenger traffic due to the Cross Border Xpress, a pedestrian skybridge that connects ticketed passengers traveling through TIJ to and from a terminal in San Diego

By Mariel Concepcion - SDBJ Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    In 2018, Cross Border Xpress saw 2.26 million users cross the bridge. In 2019, that number is anticipated to grow by 20 percent.

    The Tijuana International Airport (TIJ) has undergone a $95.3 million renovation, the Cross Border Xpress and Grupo Aeroportuario Pacifico announced via a press release.

    The five-year project took place to better accommodate the increase in passenger traffic due to the Cross Broder Xpress, a 390-foot-long pedestrian skybridge that launched in 2015 and connects ticketed passengers traveling through TIJ to and from a terminal in San Diego.

    According to the statement, the renovation features revamping to the terminal infrastructure and technologies, expanding the check-in area, security checkpoints, baggage claim and the overall terminal building.

    More specifically, a new turbo pipeline was added to supply and service aircraft more efficiently, as well as more aircraft parking to improve the boarding process. A total of 91,493 square feet of space was added and 182,986 square feet of space was renovated.

    “Since CBX opened in 2015, we’ve seen a cumulative growth of more than 60 percent,” said Eduardo Gonzalez Perez, administrator of the airport, via the press release.

    CBX, the first U.S. facility to connect directly into a foreign airport terminal and located in Otay Mesa, services more than 6,000 ticketed airline passengers a day.

    In 2018, CBX, which can be crossed in about 15 to 20 minutes by foot, registered over 2.2 million users, an increase of 18 percent compared to the year prior.

